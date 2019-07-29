WACO, Texas — A man died and an 11-year-old boy was shot in the face Monday afternoon in Waco, police said.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Houston St. around 4 p.m. in reference to shots fired after a family gathering turned violent, police said.

Police said there were multiple people around when the shooter opened fire, and the child may have been shot accidentally.

The boy was flown to a hospital out of the area. Police said he is in "very serious" condition and his injuries were described as life threatening.

The second victim, a man in his early 30s, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

The suspect police have in mind is a 17-year-old male who was believed to be at the Trendwood Apartments in the 1700 block of Dallas Circ., where a standoff ultimately took place.

Officers were communicating with the suspect from outside the apartment hoping to convince him to exit the building.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details become available.