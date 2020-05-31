Dozens of DC businesses looted, CityCenter and Georgetown see significant damage

Dozens of retail stores in Georgetown and in CityCenter downtown experienced property damage and theft.

WASHINGTON — Multiple retail stores across D.C. experienced theft and property damage after looters took to the streets during the second night of protests in the District. Areas like Georgetown and CityCenter saw significant damage with some stores in Farragut Square also impacted.

In Georgetown, a Michael Kors store and UBIQ, a locally owned streetwear store were amongst those damaged. Others along M Street saw similar damage, as well as those on Georgetown's H Street like the Metropolitan Optical Store.

Front windows on the stores were shattered as well as front doors seeing cracks as people attempted to break-in. The looting started around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in Georgetown and shortly thereafter in CityCenter, with Indian restaurant blocks from the White House hit as well.

CityCenter saw even more extensive damage with crowds drawing to stores like Hugo Boss, Gucci and others. A Subway store was vandalized in nearby Farragut Square, and several witnesses saw multiple groups of people running out stores by Connecticut Avenue.

D.C. police officers were seen rushing to remove someone from a CVS Pharmacy near CityCenter at 1:50 a.m. Police were deployed to help protect the businesses and tried to make arrests with at least two cars seen up in flames.

A liquor store off of L Street in Northwest, blocks away from the White House, was looted with bottles stolen and broken glass all around the front facade. Demonstrators were seen running, some with baseball bats, as late as 3 a.m.

