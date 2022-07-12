Council sends Cantrell 4 recommendations for picking next NOPD Chief

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council has responded to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s letter asking for the council’s input regarding the selection of the city’s next police chief.
Mayor Cantrell sent a letter to the council members asking them for suggestions or ideas on the process of replacing New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson when he retires on December 22.
On Monday, City Council Presidents Helena Moreno and J.P. Morrell sent a reply to Cantrell’s letter outlining the council's four recommendations for selecting Ferguson's replacement.
“This is one of the most critical positions in city government, especially now,” the councilmembers said in the letter. “The success of the appointee is vital to our City’s safety and the future of the NOPD. We cannot afford to fail and welcome the opportunity to engage in a responsible and collaborative selection process. The men and women of the NOPD and the people of New Orleans deserve to have the most qualified and prepared individual to take over as Chief. Their experience, record, ability, and priorities for the NOPD should be vetted in a transparent process and the very best candidates from near and far should have the ability to apply.”
For these reasons, we the Council recommend:
- Appointing an interim Chief upon Shaun Ferguson’s departure.
- Launching a national search calling on applicants locally and around the country to apply.
- Creating a selection committee to allow for input from City Councilmembers and the public.
- Confirming the appointee through the newly adopted Council confirmation process overwhelmingly mandated by voters.
The letter comes as concerns grow that the mayor may try to push through a new police superintendent without city council approval before a new law mandating council approval of mayoral appointees goes into effect on January 1.