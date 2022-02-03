City Council releases plan to stop violent crime, breakdowns in criminal justice system

The report is based on a series of public hearings held by the council last month to address a sharp increase in violence in the city.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Council President Helena Moreno, Vice-President J.P. Morrell, and Councilmembers Lesli Harris and Joe Giarrusso released a compilation of action items to address surging violent crime in our communities. They called it a “roadmap of changes that should vastly improve the functioning of systems we use to prevent, disrupt, and punish violent crime.”

“Our strategies range from uplifting our residents and improving material circumstances to building more trustworthy systems that deliver justice if violent crime is to occur,” the report stated. “We also hope to utilize and leverage federal funding and resources wherever available to enhance our efforts. People in every neighborhood of our city deserve safety, justice, and peace.”

Council members are calling for immediate action across the criminal justice system. That includes the New Orleans Police Department, Criminal and Juvenile Courts, the Orleans District Attorney’s Office, and the Orleans Public Defenders Office.

They also want to increase transparency and accountability by funding a new public-facing dashboard, integrating criminal justice system data from all stakeholders.

In a section called “Reorganize, Redeploy, and Revive the New Orleans Police Department,” they called for several changes including relaunching the NOPD’s now disbanded TIGER Unit which stands for Tactical Intelligence Gathering and Enforcement Response. The unit was credited with reducing crime in the city by arresting the worst of the worst armed robbers and other serial violent offenders.

Council members also pledged to find money for additional license plate readers, police recruitment and a DNA Lab director.

The report also goes into detail about investing in our city's youth. That includes addressing pervasive child and adolescent mental health issues, investing in early childhood education and care, and reevaluating the New Orleans Recreation Department (NORD) budget for increased programming.

They are also calling for the DA’s office to utilize firearm sentencing provisions to ensure minimum sentencing requirements for gun crimes and use Gwen’s Law for domestic violence (DV) cases to allow for more informed bail hearings for DV offenders.

The report also stated the City should seek additional federal dollars to help address the violence in the city.

“People in every neighborhood of our city deserve safety, justice, and peace. This roadmap is only the beginning, and we will continue to bring urgency, ideas, and commitment to building a safer New Orleans," the report reads.

Moreno, Morrell, Harris and Giarrusso pledged to continue to receive feedback from the public and collaborate with the full Council on solutions, noting that public safety is the Council’s top priority.

