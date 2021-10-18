City councilmember Jared Brossett arrested for drunk driving again

This is not the first time the city councilman has faced charges for drinking behind the wheel. In 2020, he went to rehab after pleading guilty to the same charge.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett has been arrested for a second time on a charge of driving under the influence, jail records show.

Brossett was booked on a charge of driving while drunk on Monday morning, according to Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office records.

This is not the first time the city councilman has faced charges for drinking behind the wheel. In 2020, he went to rehab after being arrested on the same charge.

In a June interview with WWL-TV, Brossett apologized for the arrest and for his behavior, saying he had recovered.

“I’ve apologized to my constituents and to the citizens. I’ve approached it head-on. Look, I’m a better man today,” Brossett said.

In that case, Brossett was arrested after crashing his city-owned car into an SUV.

Earlier this year, the City Council placed more restrictions and increased penalties for violations of its take-home policy for city-issued vehicles. As part of his agreement with the district attorney’s office, Brossett will also have to reimburse the city for the SUV that was destroyed in last summer’s crash.

To avoid the case being prosecuted, Brossett entered a diversion program. He’s now encouraging others to seek help when they need it.

The circumstances of Brossett's new arrest were not immediately clear.

Brossett's next court appearance is set for later Monday, for an initial hearing.

