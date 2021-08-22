City of New Orleans mourns the loss of Detective and Zulu member, Everett Briscoe

He was a 13-year veteran of the NOPD and a member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club for seven years.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans community is mourning the loss of fallen officer-Detective Everett Briscoe-shot and killed, while off-duty in Houston, Texas.

"This tragic loss of Brother Everett Briscoe is rippling through our organization," said Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club President, Elroy James.

Det. Briscoe was a fixture in the New Orleans community.

He was a 13-year veteran of the NOPD and a member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club for seven years.

With a big laugh and an even bigger personality, Briscoe was loved by everyone.

"Everett was a gentle giant," James said.

On Saturday, Briscoe took a trip to Houston with his Zulu brothers.

"We were all sitting across from the restaurant just smoking cigars and having a few drinks and laughing and joking," said Zulu member, Tyronn Thompson.

Across the street, Briscoe and Zulu member, Dyrin Riculfy, were dining on the galleria patio when two men allegedly tried to rob them.

"They told everybody to get down on the ground and Everett got down and they saw his gun and when they saw his gun I think it made them panic," said Thompson.

Both Riculfy and Briscoe were shot. Briscoe didn't make it.

"In less than five minutes I'm getting a call saying something tragic had occurred," James said.

James said that's when the shock set in, his brother and friends of seven years was gone.

"It's a difficult day, very, very difficult," said Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, New Orleans Police Dept.

At a press conference on Sunday, Chief Ferguson was visibly upset.

"You couldn't have a better community police officer than Everett Briscoe," Chief Ferguson.

Ferguson said Briscoe was working toward a degree in criminal justice.

"This cancer of senseless violence has to stop!" A passionate plea coming from New Orleans councilman and friend, Jay Banks.

Though there are still so many unanswered questions, the community is already coming together to try and bring some peace to Briscoe's wife and two young sons.

"We will ensure that Mrs. Briscoe and their boys feel the love of this city," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

On Sunday evening, a huge crowd came out to celebrate the fallen officer's life.

"As you can see Everett touched so many people," said Zulu member, Michael Jenkins.

Though 15 gentlemen got on that bus to Houston to celebrate brotherhood, only 13 came back. A relatively new member of the club, with a big personality, remains in Houston fighting for his life.

"He has a big fan club here in New Orleans and we're waiting for his arrival," James said.

Back here in New Orleans, the community comes together for both Zulu members.

"When all else fails, let's wrap our arms around each other," James said.