Thief makes off with $5,000 in cash from City Park business

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are looking for the bold burglar who they say stole thousands of dollars in cash from a business at City Park.

Monday, during the lunch hour, a man walked up to the Wheel Fun Rentals bike and boat stand, looking for more than just fun.

The NOPD released security video showing him walking around the office area as families with children played close by.

Then according to police, the suspected thief entered the building through an open door.

Wheel Fun Manager John Fryhling describes what happened next.

“He makes himself at home. Got up a couple of times and really looked around to see what was there. He could have taken my phone. He could have taken my computer. He could have taken a lot more. Once he found the money he was basically gone, right after that.”

Fryhling was the only one working at the rental stand at the time of the theft.

He says he was helping a customer near the boats when the burglar made his move.

According to the NOPD, the man made off with about $5,000 he found in a bank deposit envelope.

“It’s a sad time,” Fryhling said. “It’s part of where we live in these days and times that people steal and it’s a sad thing. But it’s not going to stop us from being here.”

City Park patron Debra Smith says a crime like this at a place where people go for fun, and recreation is ridiculous.

“These days you have to worry about a lot of things,” Smith said. “Just coming out of your house and hoping that you get back to your house at the end of the day.”

Smith had some harsh words for the thief.

“How bold? That just goes to show you, you have no regard for people’s feelings or anything. It’s all about self.”

The manager admits that he left the door to the office open. He says that’s something that won’t happen again.

“We’re going to keep the door closed,” Fryhling said. “I’m actually ordering a bell, so I can hear it if somebody goes into the office while we’re out here.”

Fryhling added that the suspected thief is someone who's known to frequent City Park. He’s confident the man will eventually be caught.

City park declined comment calling it an ongoing police investigation.