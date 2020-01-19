OAKDALE, La. — An independent financial audit says a southwestern Louisiana city may have run afoul of the state's constitution when it gave its workers a one-time pay supplement that cost nearly $41,000. 

An accountant looking at the books for Oakdale says the city might have violated a Louisiana Constitution provision governing how public funds can be spent. 

The American Press reports about 60 workers received the one-time pay supplement, which was approved by the city council and mayor in November 2018. No elected officials got the bonuses. 

Mayor Gene Paul and the city's clerk have requested a legal opinion from the attorney general's office to determine whether the adjustments were allowed — and to prevent any future potential violations. 

More Stories: 

RELATED: The Arctic is Open for business!

RELATED: Virginia officials preparing for unprecedented gun-rights rally

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 18, 2019