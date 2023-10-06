He went to an end-of-year celebration; his friends came back to tell his mother he'd been shot

Ten years later, Ke’Shawn Bell's mom and authorities are left wondering what happened and who’s responsible for his murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — It was supposed to be a day celebrating the end of a school year in Pontchartrain Park. Instead, Ke’Shawn Bell, 16, ended up dead. Ten years later, his mom and authorities are left wondering what happened and who’s responsible.

“I just wonder what’s the conversation we’d be talking about,” said Ke’Shawn’s mom Ikeisha Bell.

Bell asks herself a lot of “what ifs.”

“Would he have any kids now or where would he be living,” questioned Bell. “Sometimes I wonder would he still be living with me.”

Her son, Ke’Shawn Bell, was the oldest of two kids and would have turned 27 next month.

“This was the last picture me and my son took together,” said Bell as she held up the photo she keeps by her bed. “It was on my birthday February of 2013.”

A month after that picture was taken, on March 21, 2013, Bell says her son was shot and killed near Pontchartrain Park, where he went with friends for an end-of-school celebration.

“He left my house with his two friends. The same two friends came to my house to tell me that he was shot,” Bell said.

When she got to the intersection of Prentiss Avenue and Providence Place, about two blocks from the park, Bell says police were gone.

“Whatever happened at Pontchartrain Park on that dead-end street, I don’t know the truth,” Bell said. “I don’t know what happened.”

Much like the street, the case has turned into a dead end. New Orleans police told Eyewitness News Tuesday there are no updates.

“Someone knows,” Bell said. “Someone definitely knows.”

Knowing her son’s death is just one of many unsolved cases in the city is tough. It’s even tougher seeing more kids become victims of violence.

“Every time I see a story on the news or just hear about it, you feel that same pain and it just brings you back,” Bell said.

A high school sophomore, Ke’Shawn loved football and even as a teenager, was a watchful eye for his family.

“He was very protective of me and my daughter,” Bell said.

At home, Ke’Shawn’s bedroom is still just as he left it.

“I kept everything the same. I couldn’t change it,” said Bell as she pointed to his bed and belongings. “Everything he had on the dresser is still there.”

Holding on to memories helps deal with the loss, but it’s justice Bell prays for to find peace.

“It’s not too late. I’m just hoping someone comes forward,” Bell said.

There is a $5,000 Crimestoppers reward in this case. Tips to Crimestoppers are anonymous. The number for Crimestoppers is 504-822-1111.