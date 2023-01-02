NOPD seeks additional “person of interest” in ongoing Boogie B homicide investigation

Montrell was killed by a stray bullet while sitting in a parked car in the Rouses Market parking lot on Baronne Street on December 23.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with the homicide of local comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.

“Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives have developed the pictured unknown female as a person of interest,” says an NOPD report. “The subject was at the location at the time of the incident and left the location in the pictured gray/silver Honda sedan. This subject is not currently wanted on criminal charges regarding this investigation. However, detectives feel she may have knowledge of information vital to the investigation and wish to interview her.”

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Marylou Agustin at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.