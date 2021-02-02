Community in shock after the double murder of two women trying to protect a victim of rape

When those men showed up to Brittany’s home, authorities say she claimed to be who they were looking for. Nettleton happened to be there visiting.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — They were friends and neighbors, living right across the street from each other in their small Montegut community in Terrebonne Parish. In mid-January, both were shot and killed during what authorities call a murder for hire case gone wrong.

“To have a double homicide of this nature is very unusual,” said Sheriff Tim Soignet.

Sheriff Tim Soignet said 34-year-old Brittany Cormier and 37-year-old Hope Nettleton were not the intended targets but gave their lives while saving someone else’s.

Authorities said Brittany’s brother, Beaux Cormier, who’s accused of raping one of his family members hired two men to kill the alleged rape victim.

When those men showed up to Brittany’s home, authorities say she claimed to be who they were looking for. Nettleton happened to be there visiting.

“The shooter asking for the rape victim by name and Brittany Cormier tells the shooter she’s the rape victim, accepting her fate to save the life of an actual victim,” said Soignet.

“I feel for these families. It’s tough,” said Tom Hopton who is a neighbor.

Hopton said he knew both women.

“The whole story is bizarre and so unnecessary and so tragic,” said Hopton.

Hopton said his neighbors are more like family and even spent the holidays with them. He said both women were hard-working with an overwhelming love for their kids, making what happened seem unreal.

“We’re all having a tough time, some harder than others obviously,” said Hopton.

“This really hit that community hard,” said Soignet.

A community where Hopton says folks look out for each other and now have to deal with the loss of two young lives.