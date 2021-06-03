Concerned residents are asking for pedestrian signage on St. Charles after a woman died in a hit and run while walking her dog

“It was senseless, It was because of a speeding car.”

NEW ORLEANS — On any given day Venus Masakowski and her dog Ollie walk along St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans.

“A lot of us like to walk to dogs there especially at sunset because there’s so many people you feel safe,” said Masakowski.

That feeling of safety was shattered after the hit and run death of Christina Larsen Saturday evening.

Walking her dog, the 31-year-old was crossing St. Charles Avenue at Harmony Street when a car hit her in the crosswalk. The driver who appeared to be speeding, drives off and later abandons the car.

“It was senseless,” said Masakowski. “It was because of a speeding car.”

Masakowski was near that crosswalk about half an hour before Larsen was hit and said just a week ago while walking dogs with a friend, they almost got hit.

“We had to jump back up on the curb because a speeding car came around another car,” said Masakowski.

Masakowski said speeding cars have long been a problem on St. Charles.

“Between St. Charles and Louisiana and St. Charles and Jackson, the cars will weave in and out,” said Masakowski.

The lack of pedestrian signage is also an issue to Masakowski.

“No signage at all. None,” said Masakowski.

Outside of striped crosswalks, there are no signs or warning lights to potentially slow drivers down. On nearby streets, like Prytania and Magazine, there are signs at many intersections. Although not put in place by the city, Masakowski says they work.

“It may not help someone who’s intent on speeding and weaving in and out although it has helped on Magazine Street,” said Masakowski.

Masakowski says it’s time for the city to act and it appears the city is listening.

According to an email from NOPD’s sixth district, traffic enforcement will be done along St. Charles Avenue. Councilman Jay Banks’ office is even looking into how signage can be addressed.

“My dog wears this flashing light." In the meantime, Masakowski and her dog will continue their walks in safety gear, while keeping a much closer eye on traffic.

“My dog wears this flashing light. We wear it day and night when we’re walking, and I wear one. I also wear a reflective vest,” said Masakowski. “We don’t want this to happen again.

Larsen is from Minnesota and her dog was reunited with loved ones. Friends of Larsen’s from back home are now planning a memorial service.