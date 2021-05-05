Coroner: Baby killed by bullet during I-10 shooting incident with father and officers

La’Mello Parker was killed during what police said was an exchange of gunfire between Eric Derrell Smith and several law enforcement agents.

NEW ORLEANS — The baby who died after his father led police on a chase to Mississippi Monday after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend and a relative of hers was killed by a bullet fired during the interstate shooting that also ended with the suspect dying, the Harrison County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.

The office did not say if the shot that killed the child was fired from close range or from a distance.

La’Mello Parker was killed during what police said was an exchange of gunfire between his father, double-murder suspect Eric Derrell Smith and several law enforcement agents.

Video showed the car driven by Smith slowing from what appeared to be a flat tire and being pushed into the median by a law enforcement vehicle. A few moments pass and a police K-9 dog appears to be making its way toward the car when you hear the sound of bullets flying. After the shots are fired, you seem to hear the sound of a child crying. WWL-TV edited that sound out, out of respect for the child.

Parker was rushed to the hospital and later brought to a hospital in Mobile, where he was pronounced dead.

Smith was accused of shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend and her nephew in Baker, Louisiana before taking the baby.

His vehicle was later spotted in Slidell and law enforcement began pursuit.

Suzette Bond, the witness who shot the video told WWL-TV, “They had plenty of opportunity to turn around and surround him and get that baby out of that car without the opening fire.”



Bond also said, “We don’t understand about the excess of (gun) fire now the baby is no longer with us.”

Back in Baker, Louisiana, just hours before the fatal shootout with police, Smith was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old Christin Parker and her 26-year-old nephew Brandon Parker before leaving with the couple’s baby.

A neighbor who did not want to be identified spoke with WBRZ-TV.