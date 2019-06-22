NEW ORLEANS —

A 17-year-old girl is dead and a man was wounded after a shooting on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East Saturday.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. on Chef Menteur Highway near Knight Drive. Officers arriving at the scene found 17-year-old Yareiyelle Pittman with multiple gunshot wounds. A man sitting in a pickup truck was also shot once.

Police say Pittman died at the scene. The pickup truck's driver was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office confirmed that Pittman died from the gunshot wound. Her name was released Monday.

The NOPD has not named a suspect or motive in this shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Sasha Tousant at 504-658-5300. Tipsters can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.