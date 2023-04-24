Couple accused of abuse, using makeup to cover child's black eye

27-year-old Ray Matherne Jr. and 28-year-old Amber Doiron were arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile on Friday.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Authorities say a Bayou Blue couple face child abuse charges after a student reportedly arrived at a Head Start center with makeup covering a black eye and other marks on his body.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that 27-year-old Ray Matherne Jr. and 28-year-old Amber Doiron were arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile on Friday.

Webre said deputies were called to the Head Start location on Friday morning after it was discovered that the child had a black eye and marks on his neck and arm.

The sheriff's office said detectives learned that Matherne had allegedly struck the child two days prior and that Doiron had grabbed the child, causing the marks on the neck and arm.

"Detectives further learned the couple used makeup in an attempt to conceal the child's black eye," Webre said.

The couple were booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux, La. Metherne was released Saturday morning after posting $50,000 bail. Doiron remains in custody with her bail set at $50,000.

