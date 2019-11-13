Investigators are searching for two people who broke into a car outside a Slidell-area preschool and used the stolen drivers license from that car to cash checks and rent a car in a multi-state crime spree.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the original auto burglary on Sept. 24.

According to investigators, the pair used the victim's ID to cash checks in Slidell and Ocean Springs, Mississippi. They also reportedly rented a car in Miami.

Detectives used surveillance video to identify one of the suspects: 31-year-old Cariann Marie Veasey of Boca Raton, Florida. A warrant for simple burglary was issued Nov. 7 for her arrest.

The other person involved has not been identified.

According to STPSO officials, the duo may also be responsible for other burglaries around the south.

Veasey and the unidentified male subject have apparently been on a crime spree across the south, officials said. Veasey has multiple warrants issued for her arrest from Louisiana and Mississippi, and may have warrants in Alabama and Florida.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Carianne Marie Veasey, or with information about the man who is accompanying her on these crimes, is asked to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338

