NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana appeals court says New Orleans officials must release a map showing the locations of its 400 clearly marked crime cameras.

The state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal upheld an earlier ruling by a New Orleans judge in a lawsuit filed on behalf of a public defender.

Laura Bixby said a map showing crime camera locations would help with her clients' defense because the cameras' video could include exonerating evidence.

The appeals court rejected city arguments that the maps, held by the city's emergency preparedness office, are exempt from the state public records law.