COVINGTON, La. — A man from Covington allegedly raped his medically-handicapped neighbor, authorities say.

Joshua Brown, 24, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of first-degree rape.

Sheriff's officials said they were contacted Wednesday night by the victim's family members, who said the mentally-handicapped woman was lured to Brown's home and repeatedly raped.

An initial court date for Brown was not available Thursday.