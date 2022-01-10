Covington PD: 3 arrested for St. Tammany Fair shooting

Police arrested 18-year-old Artreal McDowell, 28-year-old Jonathan Bagent, and 23-year-old Anthony Ford Jr. with help from the U.S. Marshals.

NEW ORLEANS — The Covington Police Department announced the arrest of three men for the shooting outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair in October.

Police arrested 18-year-old Artreal McDowell, 28-year-old Jonathan Bagent, and 23-year-old Anthony Ford Jr. with help from the United States Marshals Service.

Two people were shot about two blocks from the fair entrance on October 1st.

"We would like to thank the United States Marshal's Service for their assistance in the apprehension of these individuals. We are extremely proud of the Criminal Investigations Division for working tirelessly on this incident from the time it occurred," Covington Police Chief Mike Ferrell said.

Investigators say they conducted multiple search and arrest warrants in the Covington area after the shooting. During those searches, the three suspects were taken into custody, and police recovered five firearms, ammunition, and narcotics.

26-year-old Jonah Garrett was also arrested during the investigation for charges unrelated to the shooting.

McDowell is charged with the following, according to Covington PD:

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm at a Parade or Demonstration

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Firearm Free Zone

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Criminal Street Gangs and Patterns of Criminal Street Gang Activity

Bagent is charged with the following, according to Covington PD:

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm at a Parade or Demonstration

Negligent Injuring

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Firearm Free Zone

Criminal Street Gangs and Patterns of Criminal Street Gang Activity

Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana (269 grams)

Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance

Illegal Carrying of Weapons in presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances.

Ford Jr. is charged with the following, according to Covington PD:

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm at a Parade or Demonstration

Negligent Injuring

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Firearm Free Zone

Criminal Street Gangs and Patterns of Criminal Street Gang Activity

Garrett is charged with the following according, to Covington PD:

Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms (Felony)

Possession of Schedule I Marijuana (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)