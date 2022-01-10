Covington PD: 3 arrested for St. Tammany Fair shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The Covington Police Department announced the arrest of three men for the shooting outside of the St. Tammany Parish Fair in October.
Police arrested 18-year-old Artreal McDowell, 28-year-old Jonathan Bagent, and 23-year-old Anthony Ford Jr. with help from the United States Marshals Service.
Two people were shot about two blocks from the fair entrance on October 1st.
"We would like to thank the United States Marshal's Service for their assistance in the apprehension of these individuals. We are extremely proud of the Criminal Investigations Division for working tirelessly on this incident from the time it occurred," Covington Police Chief Mike Ferrell said.
Investigators say they conducted multiple search and arrest warrants in the Covington area after the shooting. During those searches, the three suspects were taken into custody, and police recovered five firearms, ammunition, and narcotics.
26-year-old Jonah Garrett was also arrested during the investigation for charges unrelated to the shooting.
McDowell is charged with the following, according to Covington PD:
- Attempted Second-Degree Murder
- Reckless Discharge of a Firearm at a Parade or Demonstration
- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- Firearm Free Zone
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons
- Criminal Street Gangs and Patterns of Criminal Street Gang Activity
Bagent is charged with the following, according to Covington PD:
- Attempted Second-Degree Murder
- Reckless Discharge of a Firearm at a Parade or Demonstration
- Negligent Injuring
- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- Firearm Free Zone
- Criminal Street Gangs and Patterns of Criminal Street Gang Activity
- Possession With Intent To Distribute Marijuana (269 grams)
- Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons in presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances.
Ford Jr. is charged with the following, according to Covington PD:
- Attempted Second-Degree Murder
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies
- Reckless Discharge of a Firearm at a Parade or Demonstration
- Negligent Injuring
- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property
- Firearm Free Zone
- Criminal Street Gangs and Patterns of Criminal Street Gang Activity
Garrett is charged with the following according, to Covington PD:
- Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms (Felony)
- Possession of Schedule I Marijuana (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
