x
Covington police ask for surveillance video to catch sexual assault, home invasion suspect

COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department is investigating a home invasion and sexual assault that happened Monday, the department said in an email asking for help from neighbors in locating a suspect. 

Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of West 18th Avenue and North Tyler Street, and learned that the suspect had fled on a bike. 

The suspect is described as a short, Black man with a face mask, possibly wearing a light green or dirty white shirt and dark pants. 

Authorities are asking anybody with information or possibly surveilance video from Monday afternoon in that area to contact them at 985-892-8500. 

