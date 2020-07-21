Covington police ask for surveillance video to catch sexual assault, home invasion suspect

The suspect is described as a short, Black man with a face mask, possibly wearing a light green or dirty white shirt and dark pants.

COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department is investigating a home invasion and sexual assault that happened Monday, the department said in an email asking for help from neighbors in locating a suspect.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the area of West 18th Avenue and North Tyler Street, and learned that the suspect had fled on a bike.

Authorities are asking anybody with information or possibly surveilance video from Monday afternoon in that area to contact them at 985-892-8500.

