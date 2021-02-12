x
2 dead, 1 badly hurt after driver fails to yield to traffic in Lafourche Parish: LSP

The names of the two victims killed in the crash will be released after their family members can be reached, LSP said.

FRANKLIN, La. — A crash killed two people Saturday evening in Lafourche Parish, according to a statement from the Louisiana State Police.

Two pick-up trucks collided at Louisiana Highway 182 and U.S. Highway 90 in Franklin.

LSP Troop C got the call of the two-vehicle crash around 8 p.m., the Troop's spokesperson wrote.

First reports from the investigation said a Thibodaux man was driving a 2000 Chevy Silverado west on LA Hwy 182, when a 2017 Ram 3500 was going east on the same roadway.

The Thibodaux man, Dionicio Gutierrez-Rios, 36, tried to turn left onto US 90, heading west.

He failed to yield to oncoming traffic: The 2017 Ram, the release said.

Three passengers in the Chevy with Gutierrez-Rios weren't wearing seatbelts, but he was.

Two of those passengers died, the spokesperson wrote. The third was taken from the scene for emergency medical treatment with serious injuries.

Gutierrez-Rios was properly restrained at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries. 

Everyone in the Ram was wearing a seatbelt and only reported only minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Both drivers submitted a toxicology sample, both of which are currently being analyzed.

Troop C has investigated 40 fatal crashes resulting in 55 deaths so far in 2021.

"While not all crashes are survivable, taking just 3 seconds to buckle up is the single most effective action motorists can do to reduce the risk of injury or death in the event of a crash," the release said. "Drivers should ensure they and their passengers are properly restrained in all seating positions, day or night."

