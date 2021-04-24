x
Crash kills Northshore man helping a motorist stranded on I-12

According to troopers Tyler Patrick Quave suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.
COVINGTON, La. — Louisiana State Police investigators have named the Northshore man killed in a Covington crash Friday.

From Bush, Tyler Patrick Quave, 23, died after being hit by a car that failed to switch lanes on the I-12, an LSP spokesperson said.

Quave was helping a stranded driver on the I-12 eastbound lane's right shoulder, parking his tow truck partly on the shoulder of the road and partly in the right lane of the Brewster Road exit, troopers said.

The truck's emergency recovery lights were turned on, and Quave was wearing the proper clothing with reflective material, the statement from LSP's spokesperson said.

He was standing in the exit lane to the left of the tow truck loading the disabled car when a Nissan van, traveling eastbound on the exit ramp, sideswiped the tow truck and hit Quave, troopers said.

Quave suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

Troopers said they do not suspect impairment but samples were taken for toxicology tests.

Once the investigation is over, troopers and the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office will make a decision for any criminal or traffic charges.

Louisiana State Troopers are reminding citizens of the "Move Over" law that requires drivers that are approaching emergency vehicles to move out of the lane to keep responders safe. The law also applies to tow truck drivers.

