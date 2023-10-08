JPSO deputy, suspect injured following chase and shooting in Metairie

The deputy ended up on the hood of the fleeing car and fired his gun into the front windshield hitting the suspect several times JPSO says.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

METAIRIE, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one of their deputies and a suspected car thief were injured following a chase in Metairie.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to JPSO spokesperson Sergeant Brandon Veal, deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Clearview Parkway and W. Napoleon Avenue intersection.

Deputies searched the area and found the stolen vehicle at a gas station near the intersection of Clearview Parkway and Veterans Boulevard.

Veal says when deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at a traffic light and ordered the driver out of the car, the driver instead put the vehicle in reverse and backed into one of the deputies’ units.

The suspect then drove forward and hit a deputy standing in front of the vehicle.

That deputy ended up on the hood of the fleeing car and fired his gun into the front windshield hitting the suspect several times Veal says.

The suspect and the deputy who was hit were both taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the identity of the suspect or the deputy.