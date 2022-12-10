Crime victims and victim advocates have one-on-one with Orleans DA

Victims and advocates also told the DA they want to see law enforcement officers and parents both step up a little more

NEW ORLEANS — Victims, their families and victim advocates met at UNO Wednesday evening with District Attorney Jason WIlliams and Councilmember Eugene Greene.

In attendance was Stephanie Uddo, the victim of a carjacking that happened last year.

“They yelled at me give me your purse, give me your keys, give me everything, and I did so because I thought I would probably die if I didn’t," Uddo said remembering the carjacking.

Uddo said when she went to court in August to give her victim impact statement, Mayor LaToya Cantrell was there for the juvenile carjacker and their family.

After that was reported in the media, Uddo said she started receiving support.

“The media got involved and people came to our aid and finally made us feel like we weren’t alone in this," Uddo said.

Uddo said that's when she found the "Voice of Victims of Crime" organization.

The organization put together Wednesday night's event at UNO.

DA Williams said at the event that crime rates coupled with courts being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic have created major issues throughout the criminal justice system.

“We don’t have enough people. We don’t have enough resources. We don’t have enough computers," Williams said.

Williams said he would like to see more money put toward fixing these problems.

"I’ve heard another elected official say she doesn’t want to embrace that we’re the murder capital of this country. Facts are facts," Williams said.

Meanwhile, several victims and advocates shared their own experiences with the DA and his staff, emphasizing the need for a holistic approach to New Orleans crime.

They pushed for more resources for victims, and specifically for more victim witness advocates.

The DA's office said there is only one victim advocate who works on all cases in juvenile court.