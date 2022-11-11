Criminologist says accountability needs to be taken to end crime surge

“They are lost in the system and there’s no accountability,” said Dr. Penny. “What we need to do to fix it is to recognize we have a problem.”

NEW ORLEANS — Eyewitness News has reported several times about teens being arrested for crimes they allegedly committed, this week alone, there were several crimes involving juveniles. Some experts say it's time accountability be taken.

Wednesday, four juveniles were arrested for a string of crimes across the city, including stealing a car, committing two armed robberies, and a shooting. Thursday, a 20 and 17-year-old broke into a man's house and hid from police in his closet.

Criminologist Dr. John Penny and former Professor at Southern University New Orleans, says there's been a breakdown in creative outlets for kids. He says youth crime is fueled by idleness and lack of supervision.

"They are lost in the system, and there's no accountability," said Dr. Penny. "What we need to do to fix it is to recognize we have a problem."

"Delinquency activities will continue as long as we don't engage our young people in some wholesome activities and hold our community responsible and our community responsible."

Dr. Penny says the most common crime among teenagers is car theft. This most recent rash of incidents comes after years of local leaders struggling to tamp down juvenile crime.