NEW ORLEANS — Arrest documents shed new light on what investigators say happened moments before two armed robbery suspects were involved in a shootout with New Orleans police officers Monday morning.

Richard Sansbury, 26, was booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, armed robbery and false imprisonment. He is one of two suspects accused of shooting at three New Orleans Police Department officers after robbing a CVS store in the city's Uptown area.

Authorities are still withholding the name of the second suspect.

According to the warrant for Sansbury's arrest, the two men entered the store in the 4900 block of Prytania Street around 6 a.m. wearing medical gloves and hooded sweatshirts to hide their faces.

Sansbury allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and tied up the store's cashier with zip ties while the other man moved to the pharmacy section. The second man tied up a second employee then filled a large trash bag with pill bottles from the pharmacy's safe.

When the two men tried to escape, they were confronted by three officers who told them to surrender. The two men then retreated into the store before returning and opening fire, wounding one officer in the shoulder. They continued shooting while trying to run away from the store but were also shot.

The wounded officer was taken to University Medical Center for treatment and was listed in stable condition as of Monday afternoon. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said the officer was "in good spirits."

The unnamed suspect collapsed in the 1300 block of Lyons Street where he was taken into custody. He was also taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Sansbury continued to run away from the store but was later found hiding in the 1100 block of Upperline Street.

Sansbury appeared in Orleans Parish Magistrate Court Tuesday and Judge Harry Cantrell set his bond at $1.5 million.

The NOPD Force Investigation Team (FIT) is investigating the incident. Federal officials and the Independent Police Monitor were also on the scene following the shootout, officials said.

NOPD officials said body camera video from the responding officers' vests were turned on and captured the incident. That video will be available for viewing within 10 days, according to the NOPD's video release policy.

