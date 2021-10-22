Cyclist dies weeks after hit-and-run, driver still unidentified

Witnesses told police the driver never stopped to render aid to the injured cyclist. Thursday, 13 days later, NOPD officials said Gurney died of his injuries.

NEW ORLEANS — A bicyclist died Thursday, nearly two weeks after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash off of St. Bernard Avenue.

NOPD investigators said a man, identified by friends as Reagan Gurney, was riding his bike at the intersection of Law and Bruxelles streets — near North Broad Street between the Seventh Ward and the Fairgrounds — on the night of Oct. 8.

Around 9:17 p.m., police said a silver vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima or Maxima, was headed north on Bruxelles Street. As Gurney's bike reached the intersection, the silver car struck him before speeding off.

Witnesses told police the driver never stopped to render aid to the injured cyclist. Thursday, 13 days later, NOPD officials said Gurney died of his injuries.

A GoFundMe page set up on Gurney's behalf by a friend had raised more than $7,000 for his medical expenses by the time he tied.

Police say they are still looking for the driver who struck him, and are renewing their push for community support after declaring the incident a fatal hit and run.

The vehicle they are looking for would have heavy front-end damage, likely from the collision with Gurney.

Anybody with information is being encouraged to contact the NOPD or Crimestoppers.

