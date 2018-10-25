NEW ORLEANS -- A 16-year-old awaiting trial for attempted first-degree murder will now face another attempted murder charge after attacking one of the counselors at the Youth Student Center last month.

According to the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office, Mikeise Jefferson locked himself inside an office at the juvenile detention center that he had entered and ransacked on the night of Sept. 1. He then barricaded himself inside the room with furniture, according to the DA's office.

When staff members breached the door the next morning, authorities say Jefferson spit on them and doused them with a milk carton full of his own urine. Then, as a counselor attempted to push his way into the room, Jefferson allegedly broke off the arm of a chair and used it to beat the counselor over the head.

Police say the counselor survived, but needed several medical staples to close the wound in his head.

Jefferson was already facing a charge of first-degree murder involving a shooting and two open charges of armed robbery.

A hearing in her court is scheduled for Oct. 31 to determine whether Jefferson should remain at the Youth Study Center or be transferred to a segregated youth tier at the Orleans Justice Center jail as he awaits trial.

