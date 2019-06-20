TERRYTOWN, La. — A man accused of using a hammer to kill his estranged girlfriend and three children in a Terrytown home in March was indicted on four counts of first-degree murder and will face the death penalty if convicted, Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick announced Thursday.

Terrance L. Leonard, 34, was charged in the death of 32-year-old Kristina Riley and her 14-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son. He also is accused of killing a 9-year-old niece who was at the home at the time. A 12-year-old girl was also attacked, but survived.

"After consulting with my staff and receiving input from the victims' families, I have decided that my office will seek the death penalty," said Connick.

The sheriff's office said that Leonard attacked the children as they slept and then waited for his girlfriend until she came home around 2 a.m.

Investigators said the children all died of head trauma.

Leonard came back to the scene with his mother the morning after the killings. According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, Leonard's mother called police once she heard of the deaths, not knowing her son committed them.

Lopinto said he believes Leonard returned to the scene to appear to have an alibi.