DA Williams back in court to try murder case of NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams will be back in court this week to personally try the murder case of New Orleans Police Officer Marcus McNeil.
The trial starts on Monday, and Darren Bridges is facing first-degree murder.
Investigators say Bridges shot McNeil after the officer tried to subdue him with a stun gun.
“Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the family and friends of fallen NOPD Officer Marcus McNeil, who was killed in the line of duty in the fall of 2017,” said District Attorney Jason Williams.
This is the fifth case that Williams has tried in Criminal District Court in his position. Three of those cases were homicides, and one was rape. All four cases ended with guilty verdicts.