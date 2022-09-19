DA Williams back in court to try murder case of NOPD officer

The trial is set to start on Monday and Darren Bridges is facing first degree murder.

NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams will be back in court this week to personally try the murder case of New Orleans Police Officer Marcus McNeil.

Investigators say Bridges shot McNeil after the officer tried to subdue him with a stun gun.

“Our hearts and prayers continue to be with the family and friends of fallen NOPD Officer Marcus McNeil, who was killed in the line of duty in the fall of 2017,” said District Attorney Jason Williams.