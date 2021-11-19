After jury remained 'hopelessly deadlocked,' judge declares mistrial in Billy Chemirmir trial

The judge declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict Friday afternoon.

DALLAS — After remaining "hopelessly deadlocked" through Friday, a judge declared a mistrial after a Dallas County jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the trial of accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir.

The jury had been deliberating since Thursday afternoon. They returned to the courthouse Friday morning, but at around 11 a.m., jurors wrote a note to Judge Raquel Jones, saying they were deadlocked 11-1.

They sent another noted to Jones about 2 p.m., saying the situation had not changed, and Jones responded by delivering an Allen charge, which is a formal instruction to a jury encouraging them to make a decision.

It was not clear why the jury was split on the case, and jurors do not have to provide a reason for their decision.

Chemirmir's attorneys on Friday morning motioned to have the trial declared a mistrial, but Jones denied the motion.

Instead, Jones decided to provide further instructions to the jury to make a decision.

Jones and Chemirmir's attorneys agreed on the following instructions to the jury: "It is your duty to consult with one another, to consider each other's views and to discuss the evidence and continue deliberations."

Jones' instructions were not initially a formal Allen charge, which is an instruction that encourages a jury to keep deliberating until they reach a verdict. Chemirmir's attorneys objected to an Allen charge.

The jury earlier Friday morning had informed Jones that one juror would not change her stance on the trial, and Jones instructed the jury to keep deliberating. About an hour later, the jurors wrote the note to Jones, saying they were still deadlocked.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the jury sent another note to Jones, saying nothing had changed in their deliberations. Jones responded by issuing a formal Allen charge, strongly encouraging the jury to make a decision and saying it is "reasonable to assume the case will be tried again."

Chemirmir is accused of murdering 18 elderly women across North Texas. The case against him this week has involved one of those alleged victims, Lu Harris.

Families of the alleged victims reacted with shock to the jury's delay Friday morning, with one family member telling WFAA they were "sickened and astonished" at the delay.

Chemirmir lived in independent living facilities where detectives say he robbed them of their jewelry and then suffocated them.

