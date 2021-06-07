Damaged red pickup sought after deadly hit-and-run with motorcycle

Investigators say evidence from the crash allowed them to identify the truck color, make and model.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are asking for the public's help to find a red Dodge Ram pickup truck that is believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle in New Orleans East on Friday night.

The New Orleans Police Department said the crash happened just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Unity Drive. Police say the pickup truck crossed into the westbound lanes of Hayne Boulevard "for unknown reasons" and struck the motorcycle head-on. The driver of the pickup is then believed to have fled the crash scene heading east.

A good Samaritan flagged down a police officer shortly after the crash, but the motorcycle driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say evidence from the crash allowed them to identify the truck color, make and model. They say the truck will have heavy front-end damage and is missing a grill. They are now working to identify the vehicle and its driver.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the NOPD traffic fatality investigators at 504-658-6205. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

#NOPD seeking a red Dodge Ram truck (stock photo included) w/front-end damage believed to be responsible for fatal June 4 hit-and-run crash on Hayne Blvd. near Unity St. Call 504-658-6205 or @Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 w/any info.https://t.co/ghAlMRlcbt pic.twitter.com/Sl3aVEsjWh — NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 7, 2021