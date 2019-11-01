DAVIS, Calif. — Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting with a Davis Police officer near downtown, Thursday night.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s with an average build, a baseball cap, black jacket, blue or tan jeans and black tactical boots.

According to investigators, a female City of Davis Police officer was responding to a 3-car crash near 5th Street and D Street. As she was investigating shots were fired and the officer was struck.

The officer, who has not yet been identified, was transported to UC Davis Hospital in serious condition.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the manhunt, including the Yolo and Solano County sheriff’s departments. The FBI and other federal agencies have also responded.

Several roads have been blocked off while police search for the suspect. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who might have information regarding a suspect, to call 911 immediately.

Officials with UC Davis have asked students to shelter in place and police request residents to avoid downtown Davis until further notice.

ABC10’s Chris Thomas spoke with a UC Davis student who was sheltering in place. She spoke from a coffee shop that she said had locked their doors shortly after the incident started to unfold.

The Davis Joint Unified School District has closed the district office, DSIS Davis School for Independent Study, Martin Luther King, Jr. High School, North Davis Elementary and Davis Senior High School.

According to a release issued by the DJUSD, “all school personnel, students and visiting public have evacuated the sites.” The buildings have all been closed for the night.

This is a developing story.