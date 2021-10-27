Day 3: Opening statements begin in Jack Strain sex crimes trial

WWL-TV reporters Erika Ferrando and Sam Winstrom are at the Covington Courthouse and will provide updates throughout the day.

COVINGTON, La. — Prosecutors and the defense will both present their opening arguments in the sex crimes trial against former long-time St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain on Wednesday.

After two days of jury selection, twelve jurors - six men and six women - were sworn in just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Opening statements will begin Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

WWL-TV reporters Erika Ferrando and Sam Winstrom are at the Covington Courthouse and will provide updates throughout the day on the latest proceedings of the trial.

The Jury:

Before jurors were selected, prosecutors from the district attorney’s office and Strain’s defense attorneys were given the chance to question three panels of potential jurors.

Defense attorney Bill Gibbons focused on weeding out any biases the potential jurors may have against his client, whether it be against his role as a politician, law enforcement officer or the rape accusations made against him.

“We want to make sure everyone is starting with a blank slate,” Gibbons said after introducing himself to potential jurors.

Gibbons made a point of questioning the potential jurors on how they would feel if Strain didn’t testify in his own defense. Since the burden of proof is on the state, Strain is not required to testify during the trial.

Assistant District Attorney J. Collin Sims focused more on the accusations made against Strain and asked potential jurors if they understood the legal definition of those terms, as well as the state’s burden of proving the defendant guilty “beyond reasonable doubt.”

After questioning three panels, both sides and Judge Bruce Simpson agreed on 12 jurors and two alternates.

Case Background:

Strain faces 4 counts of aggravated rape, 2 counts of aggravated incest, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and sexual battery.

The allegations against the former sheriff were unearthed during an investigation into a work-release program under his direction during his time as sheriff.

Strain pleaded not guilty to the alleged incidents that happened as far back as 1975 when Strain was a teenager. The most recent allegations are from the early 2000s when Strain was serving as sheriff.

Strain has been free on bond since his arrest in June 2019 and now faces life in prison if convicted.

The trial will take place at the 22nd Judicial Courthouse in Covington under retired Lafourche Parish Judge Bruce Simpson. Every other Northshore judge was recused from the case.



The state trial is expected to last up to two weeks but Strain’s time in court won’t be over.

After this trial, he’s set to face trial in federal court this December for charges related to an alleged kickback scheme at a work release program during his time as sheriff.