Jack Strain trial day 5: 'He had to deal with monsters his whole life'

COVINGTON, La. — Testimony in the sex crimes trial against former long-time St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain will continue Friday.

Friday's testimony wraps up the first week of testimony. Prosecutors say they plan to bring more than 30 witnesses to the stand over the course of the trial. Testimony will continue Tuesday and into next week.

WWL-TV reporters Erika Ferrando and Sam Winstrom are at the Covington Courthouse and will provide updates throughout the day on the latest proceedings of the trial.

Ed. Note: WWL-TV is not naming sexual abuse victims testifying in this case due to the nature of the alleged crimes.

Live Updates:

'He had to deal with monsters his whole life'

9:55 AM: The fifth day of the sex crimes trial against Jack Strain began with the testimony of the adult son of one of Strain's accusers.

The state questioned the witness, reinforcing the timeline that Strain's accuser who testified Wednesday told his family about the abuse in 2013.

The accuser's son also spoke about his strained relationship with his father growing up.

"He had to deal with the monsters his whole life," he said. "It didn't make sense at the time. It makes a whole lot of sense now."

Case Background:

Strain faces 4 counts of aggravated rape, 2 counts of aggravated incest, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and sexual battery.

The allegations against the former sheriff were unearthed during an investigation into a work-release program under his direction during his time as sheriff.

Strain pleaded not guilty to the alleged incidents that happened as far back as 1975 when Strain was a teenager. The most recent allegations are from the early 2000s when Strain was serving as sheriff.

Strain has been free on bond since his arrest in June 2019 and now faces life in prison if convicted.

The trial will take place at the 22nd Judicial Courthouse in Covington under retired Lafourche Parish Judge Bruce Simpson. Every other Northshore judge was recused from the case.



The state trial is expected to last up to two weeks but Strain’s time in court won’t be over.

After this trial, he’s set to face trial in federal court this December for charges related to an alleged kickback scheme at a work release program during his time as sheriff.