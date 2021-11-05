Day laborer fatally stabbed at Kenner warehouse, suspected killer flees state

Mejia-Majona is believed to have fled to the Houston area after leaving the scene of the stabbing. He is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating a fatal stabbing earlier this week after the victim got into a fight with another man at a warehouse.

Police said Jose Murcia-Perez, 61, of Honduras, was in a fight on Nov. 3 at a warehouse in the 2800 block of Tifton Street. Several day laborers were reportedly living in the warehouse at the time.

Several of the workers were reportedly drinking heavily and playing cards when Murcia-Perez and another person, whom police identified as 57-year-old Houston Native Jose Manuel Mejia-Majona, began arguing.

That argument escalated to physical violence before the two were separated. Police said minutes later they started fighting again near the warehouse's kitchen area. Mejia-Majona reportedly armed himself with a knife and stabbed Murcia-Perez.

Officers arrived at the warehouse around 3 a.m. to find Murcia-Perez bleeding profusely from his chest in a work van, according to a statement.

Witnesses told them after he was stabbed, they placed the injured man in the van so they could take him to the hospital, but realized he was in critical condition and called an ambulance instead.

Murcia-Perez was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Mejia-Majona is believed to have fled to the Houston area after leaving the scene of the stabbing. He is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

More Stories: