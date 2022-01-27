Deadly shooting in Marrero Thursday evening, JPSO investigates

MARRERO, La. — A shooting in a Marrero neighborhood Thursday left a man dead according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.
According to deputies, a call of a shooting in the 2800 block of Mt. Kennedy came in at about 7:20 p.m.
JPSO said when they arrived, a man was found at the location suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
There is no further information available at the time and a suspect or motive is not known.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.