Deadly shooting in West Lake Forest area leaves a man dead

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the West Lake Forest neighborhood.

According to police, the incident happened around 6:05 p.m. in the 6700 block of Bundy Road, after receiving a call of an aggravated battery by shooting.

Initial reports said a man with gunshot injuries was transferred to the hospital by EMS.

The man later died from his injuries, according to NOPD.

There are no further details available at the moment.

