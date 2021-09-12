Shooting in Marrero left man dead Saturday

According to deputies, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 4100 block of Ames Blvd.

MARRERO, La. — A man is dead after a shooting in Marrero Saturday night.

According to deputies, the shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 4100 block of Ames Blvd.

JPSO said when they got to the location, a man was found in the parking lot outside of a business suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.