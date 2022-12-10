Prosecutors seek death penalty for mother, boyfriend accused of killing toddler

Wednesday’s court hearing centered around 33 motions filed by defense attorneys. They mostly dealt with evidence and witnesses moving forward in this case.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Wednesday, the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office filed a notice with the court to seek the death penalty against Maya Jones and Jermaine Robinson in the death of Ezekiel Harry.

Ezekiel’s father, Trey, wore a t-shirt with pictures of the two-year-old on it during a court hearing in Houma Wednesday afternoon. Across from him, sitting on the other side of the courtroom were Jones and Robinson, both wearing red jumpsuits and in handcuffs.

Wednesday’s court hearing centered around 33 motions filed by defense attorneys. They mostly dealt with evidence and witnesses moving forward in this case. At one point the prosecution accused the defense of trying to control the case.

Ezekiel’s body was found in a trash can back in mid-July. Jones initially said her son was abducted but later that day both she and Robinson were charged with murder. Through all the legal back and forth, family members of Ezekiel Harry told Eyewitness News they just want this process to move forward and get an answer to the biggest question they have, which is ‘Why?”

“We’re seeing reality. This is the process. The crime happened, now we have to move forward but at the same time we’ve got to figure out how to enjoy the holiday season as a family and also as a community,” family friend Michael Willis said.

“I’m still trying to figure out why a two-year-old and why did you do that. What did he do so bad for you to harm him like that,” questions Ezekiel’s grandmother Cynthia Harry. “I don’t think I’m going to every find out the truth but I hope we will.”

The judge set another hearing for January 5th to finish hashing out the issues brought up during Wednesday’s hearing. A tentative trail date is set for March 20th.