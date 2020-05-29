Deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery felt by many New Orleanians

“We have to mourn it. We have to acknowledge it,” said McSwain. “For me, it’s a reminder for them to think and to remember.”

NEW ORLEANS — In a city known to use art for healing, Ranna McSwain hopes the color, words and pictures she put together Thursday morning outside her New Orleans home on Napoleon Ave. will create pause for folks passing by.

“We have to mourn it. We have to acknowledge it,” said McSwain. “For me, it’s a reminder for them to think and to remember.”

It’s a remembrance of George Floyd from Minnesota who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck, videos show.

“It’s heartbreaking and I thought, ‘this is someone’s friend, someone’s father, someone’s son,’” said McSwain.

Through her art, McSwain hopes cases like Floyd’s and Ahmaud Arbery’s in Georgia, who was recently killed after he went out for a run, will open minds for a little more love.

“I may not have the platform that I want to, to heal people or to share joy. But I can do something small today, and it might have a ripple effect,” said McSwain.

Using his voice to create a ripple effect, New Orleans City Councilman Jason Williams, who’s also part of the council’s criminal justice committee, spoke out Thursday about the Floyd and Arbery cases.

“I am admittedly emotional about where we are in this world, and how important it is to have the proper checks and balances,” said Williams.

Whether words or twine and paper, spoken or tied to a tree, the message is the same, and this isn’t the first time McSwain’s artful message has gotten attention. She’s also the creator of a popular mural on the steps of her home, done in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I thought I’m just going to paint something that gives hope and just to remind myself, my family and my friends and my neighbors that we will be ok because we will,” said McSwain.

By continuing to bring awareness to what’s happening around us through art, McSwain hopes change can grow from seeds of pain.

“Everything is going to have to change is very small steps, there is not going to be some radical movement that changes the world overnight,” said McSwain.

