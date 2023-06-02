x
Crime

Denham Springs officer wounded in May 11 mall shootout dies

Our partners at WBRZ.com said that Cpl. Shawn Kelly has succumbed to his injuries.
Credit: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office via WBRZ

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. — The Denham Springs Officer who was wounded in a May 11 shootout at a shopping center has succumbed to his injuries, according to our partners at WBRZ.com.

Cpl. Shawn Kelly as well as officers from other local, state and federal agencies had responded to a dispute at a strip mall in Livingston on that fateful Thursday. 

The suspect started shooting when police arrived to the scene, striking Kelly multiple times during the confrontation.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Justin Roberts, was eventually stopped by a LPSO deputy and fatally shot as he would later be pronounced dead at a hospital.

Kelly had been hospitalized in critical condition since the incident occurred back in May.

