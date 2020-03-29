NEW ORLEANS — St. Tammany Parish sheriff deputies were engaged in a stand-off in the Eden Isles on Sunday afternoon, a social media post by the sheriff's office said.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has deployed a large number of units in the subdivision, securing the area to ensure public safety, the social media post said.

The stand-off involved a person who was having a "mental crisis," the post said.

STPSO has asked people to avoid the 300 block of Moonraker Drive.

This is a developing story. It will be updated periodically. Check back with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...

More Stories:

Louisiana's coronavirus numbers slow, too soon tell if trend will continue

RELATED: Checkpoints set up along Florida border in effort to limit spread of COVID-19

Louisiana Coronavirus Updates: 151 dead, 3,500 cases reported

NOPD issues arrest warrant for large funeral gathering