NEW ORLEANS — St. Tammany Parish sheriff deputies were engaged in a stand-off in the Eden Isles on Sunday afternoon, a social media post by the sheriff's office said.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has deployed a large number of units in the subdivision, securing the area to ensure public safety, the social media post said.
The stand-off involved a person who was having a "mental crisis," the post said.
STPSO has asked people to avoid the 300 block of Moonraker Drive.
This is a developing story. It will be updated periodically. Check back with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
