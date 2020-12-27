x
Crime

Deputies investigate Raceland homicide

Detectives on the scene said they found a man dead in the middle of the street in the 700 block of St. Louis Street.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriffs office is investigating the death of a man in Raceland, Saturday.

This is an ongoing investigation. Information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org

