Deputies investigate Raceland homicide

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriffs office is investigating the death of a man in Raceland, Saturday.
Detectives on the scene said they found a man dead in the middle of the street in the 700 block of St. Louis Street.
This is an ongoing investigation. Information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.