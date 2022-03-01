Deputies in Louisiana kill man sought in series of crimes

Michael Dobbins of Chatham was accused of breaking into a vehicle, stealing a weapon, breaking into a house, attacking one resident and threatening to kill another.

CHATHAM, La. — Deputies killed a 63-year-old man who was sought in a series of crimes after he pointed a gun at them and refused to put it down, Louisiana State Police said.

Michael Dobbins of Chatham was accused of breaking into a vehicle, stealing a weapon, breaking into a house, attacking one resident and threatening to kill another, and shooting at passing traffic in the Jackson Parish town, according to a news release sent Sunday.

Sheriff's deputies found Dobbins hiding behind some abandoned cars at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, hours after the crimes began, the news release said.