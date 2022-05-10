Deputy constable, property manager shot while serving eviction notice

Both victims were rushed to University Medical Center. Both were said to be stable and responsive.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A deputy constable and a property manager were shot while trying to serve an eviction notice at an apartment in New Orleans East Wednesday morning and a search is on for the person who was being served. It is not known if that person was injured.

According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, gunfire was exchanged during the eviction notice attempt and the constable was struck in the shoulder and the property manager was hit in the chest. Ferguson said that both people were said to be stable.

"They both are alert and responsive," he said. "Anytime anyone is the victim of gun violence, it's concerning."

Ferguson said the constable is a former New Orleans Police officer who served six years on the force.

Ferguson said it is not immediately apparent as to why gunfire was exchanged, who fired first and how many shots were fired.

Ferguson said that the scene in the 7800 block of South Coronet Court was active as of 11:30 a.m. as a search was on for the person who was being evicted.

“Our guys do not pull weapons out except in extreme situations,” said 1st Circuit Court Constable Lambert Boissiere.

Shortly after the shooting, the constable and the property manager were rushed to University Medical Center and I-10 traffic was halted to make room for the ambulances carrying both victims.

Authorities: 1st City Court Deputy Constable, a former NOPD officer, was shot in the back in N.O. East while serving an eviction notice. Another person also shot. Both rushed to University Medical Center. Check https://t.co/4uQbn5vjVJ for more on this breaking story. — Mike Perlstein (@MikePerlstein) October 5, 2022

Eyewitness News has crews on the scene and at the hospital and will update the story as more information becomes available.