Deputy constable, 2nd person shot while serving eviction notice in New Orleans East

Both victims were rushed to University Medical Center. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

NEW ORLEANS — A 1st City Court Deputy Constable who was formerly an NOPD officer was shot in the back in New Orleans East while trying to serve an eviction notice Wednesday morning, sources tell Eyewitness News.

A second person who was with the constable was also shot and both were rushed to University Medical Center with the interstate blocked off and traffic halted.

There was no immediate information on the condition of the constable. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson was on the way to the hospital, according to sources.

There was also no immediate word on the suspected shooter, but an officer on the scene was moving news crews further back as he said that they weren't sure where the suspect was located. Several armed officers could be seen patrolling the street.

