JPSO deputy-involved shooting reported in Avondale

AVONDALE, La. — A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a shooting in Avondale Monday night, the law enforcement agency reported.

Few details about the shooting were immediately available.

A JPSO spokesman did not say whether the deputy fired their gun or whether they were shot at.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Grambling Court and Butler Drive.

Authorities said the scene was still active at 8:30 p.m.

