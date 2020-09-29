x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

JPSO deputy-involved shooting reported in Avondale

Details about the shooting were not immediately available Monday night.
Credit: Osama Ayyad

AVONDALE, La. — A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a shooting in Avondale Monday night, the law enforcement agency reported. 

Few details about the shooting were immediately available. 

A JPSO spokesman did not say whether the deputy fired their gun or whether they were shot at. 

The shooting took place near the intersection of Grambling Court and Butler Drive. 

Authorities said the scene was still active at 8:30 p.m. 

Stay with Eyewitness News for more on this breaking story. 

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Sep 14, 2020