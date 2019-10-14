NEW ORLEANS — A sheriff's deputy shot and killed a possible burglar Monday morning in East Feliciana Parish, WBRZ reports.

The victim's family identified him as Christopher Whitfield. He was 31-years-old and diagnosed with a mental illness, his family said.

The sheriff's office confirms that a man was killed when a deputy responded to a burglary at a gas station in Ethel, Louisiana.

Whitfield was running from police when he was shot, his family said. He'd allegedly run away from the gas station with a box of fried chicken.

A spokesman with Louisiana State Police said the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation into the shooting with assistance from state police.

