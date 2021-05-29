Desire area shooting leaves victim hospitalized

In a release from NOPD, the shooting happened in the Desire area near the intersection of Pleasure and Piety streets.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a person to the hospital Saturday.

According to police, the victim was brought to the hospital by car. The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. but was not confirmed until 7:46 p.m.

The victim's identity has not been released. A suspect or motive is not known at this time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.